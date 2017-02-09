Northwest Community Action Partnership Mobile Food Pantry

The Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will sponsor a Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland on February 23, 2017 at the Fastenal Building at 180 Brayton Road in Alliance from 5pm to 7pm.

Anyone needing food is welcome to come and get food from the pantry. “Mobile Food Pantries are a great opportunity that allows us to help a large group of people in a short period of time, and bring the community together to help fight hunger in Box Butte County”, said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP Community Services Director. If you or your organizations are interested in volunteering please contact Betty Jo at 308-760-4523.

NCAP serves residents of Box Butte with food assistance, emergency services, homeless prevention services, health insurance and other needs in our office in Alliance at 1028 E 3rd St.