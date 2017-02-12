North Platte Man Killed In Motorbike Crash in Western Ne

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man has died in a motorbike crash in western Nebraska.

The crashed happened Friday evening. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed as 43-year-old Antony Znaniecki. Sheriff’s officials said in a statement Saturday that a caller reported Znaniecki had apparently crashed while riding his dirt bike on private property. His relatives had found him unresponsive.

Those who found him attempted CPR while waiting for first responders. When they arrived, rescue crews took Znaniecki to a North Platte hospital, where he was pronounced dead.