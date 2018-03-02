North Platte Housing Authority Director Accused Of Theft

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The director of the North Platte Housing Authority has been accused of theft.

Court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Smith, of Hershey, is charged with theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, aiding a felony, and two counts of racketeering. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Housing Authority board member Phil Barkley said Thursday that it’s his understanding the accusations do not involve Smith’s work or financial dealings for the Housing Authority. The board suspended Smith on Feb. 12, pending the criminal investigation.

She was named to the post in February 2015.