North Dakota ranch group program aids Nebraska ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and its foundation have started a relief program to help flood-stricken ranchers in Nebraska.



The two groups have pledged $10,000 to kick-start the Nebraska in Need Disaster Relief Program . All of the money raised will go to Nebraska ranchers.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau says farm and ranch losses in that state could reach $1 billion. North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation President Warren Zenker says “what Nebraska has been through is almost unimaginable.”