Norfolk Man Charged In Crash That Killed Passenger In April

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal crash last month.

Blake Baldwin was charged in Stanton County on Friday. Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll. Baldwin and two other passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Baldwin and the surviving passenger, 20-year-old Kaleb Eatherton of Norfolk, have also been charged with being minors in possession of alcohol.

Both are scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court on June 13.