Nona Roten, 82

Nona V. Roten, 82, formerly of Alliance, passed away Sunday, January 14 at her home

in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born October 1, 1935 in Northport, Nebraska to Harold and Retha (Mitchell)

Woodhams.

Nona grew up a farm girl in northeastern Colorado. She was active on the farm and in 4-H.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Colorado A&M (now known as Colorado State

University). She settled in Alliance in the 1950’s where she taught PE and health in the

Alliance school system. Nona met Joe Roten after Joe’s children from a previous marriage

told him about their wonderful teacher. Joe asked her for a date. They later married on

August 31, 1962.

Nona was active in her children’s activities including Cub Scouts, sports, band, and scholastic

competitions. Nona was a volleyball referee, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer for the

First Baptist Church for thirty-five years. One of her most rewarding activities was being

a mentor for the Moms of Pre-Schoolers (MOPS).

In July 2017, Nona and Joe moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to immediate family.

She is survived by her husband, Joe, their children, Troy (Flora) Roten and Nolene (Todd)

Metzger all of Colorado Springs, her grandchildren, Brandon Roten, Allison Roten, Taylor

Metzger and Abby Metzger and her sister, Joan (Chuck) Powell of Sedgwick, CO.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be Saturday, January 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church

with Pastor Paul Livingston officiating.

The family would prefer memorials in lieu of flowers be given in Nona’s name to the

Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.