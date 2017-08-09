Nominations Sought For AHS Activities Hall Of Fame

Alliance High School is seeking nominations for the AHS Activities Hall of Fame.

Nomination Process

A candidate may be nominated for Hall of Fame membership by any member of the community. A nomination shall be made using the nomination form that can be picked up at Alliance High School, or can be found on the Alliance High School website. Nomination forms must be completed and submitted to the High School Office. All nominations will be kept confidential by the selection committee. Examples of potential candidates would include State Champions, 1st team all state selections, Division I Athletic Scholarship Recipients, School Record Holders, 12 sport letter winners, etc. Nominations are due in the AHS office by September 30th.

Eligibility for Nomination

Athletes/Activities Participants

To be eligible for nomination as an athlete, a person must meet the following criteria:

Athletes/Activities Participants graduated from Alliance High School Athletes/Activities Participants have been at least 10 years removed from graduation. Athletes/Activities Participants have conducted themselves in such a way as to reflect honor on the school and must have exhibited qualities of high moral character and ethical conduct. Honorees can be removed from the Alliance High School Hall of Fame if they commit any offenses or crimes that violate the high moral character and ethical conduct that the Alliance High School Hall of Fame stands for.

Coaches/Sponsors

To be eligible for nomination as a coach/sponsor, a person must meet the following criteria:

Has coached/sponsored at Alliance High School for a minimum of 5 years. Coach/sponsor is eligible for nomination 5 years after retirement or 5 years after departure from APS. Coach/Sponsor has conducted themselves in such a way as to reflect honor on the school and must have exhibited qualities of high moral character and ethical conduct Honorees can be removed from the Alliance High School Hall of Fame if they commit any offenses or crimes that violate the high moral character and ethical conduct that the Alliance High School Hall of Fame stands for.

Contributor

To be eligible for nomination as a contributor, a person must meet the following criteria: