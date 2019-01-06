No serious injuries in central Nebraska school bus crash

AMHERST, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup and school bus crashed in central Nebraska, but no one was seriously injured.



The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday at an intersection northeast of Amherst in Buffalo County.

Amherst Superintendent Tom Moore says 13 students were on the bus at the time. He says all students were checked out by emergency medical technicians and either went home with parents who arrived at the scene or were taken home by another school bus.

The driver of the pickup was cited in the crash, but the specific offenses were not released.