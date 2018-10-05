No One Hurt When Police, Man Exchange Gunfire

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when police in suburban Omaha and a fleeing suspect exchanged gunfire.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, when La Vista officers responded to a report of two women arguing on a front lawn. Arriving officers encountered the women and a man with a handgun. Police say officers ordered the man to drop the gun, but he instead took off running through yards.

Police say officers gave chase, and the man and officers exchanged gunfire.

Police say the man then forced his way into a home, where a homeowner tackled him and held him until police arrived.

The man has been arrested and faces charges.