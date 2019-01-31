No major issues found in post-election Nebraska ballot audit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska election officials say a routine audit of ballots from the November election found no major discrepancies.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release Thursday that nearly 9,600 ballots were hand-counted in 30 randomly selected precincts throughout the state.



Evnen says a total of three ballots for one statewide race were found not to have been read correctly due to light pencil marks or an eraser mark. He says that highlights the importance of following ballot instructions to clearly darken to oval on the ballot. Voters who make a mistake on their ballot are allowed to ask for a new one.

A total of 706,652 ballots were cast in the election.