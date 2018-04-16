No Injuries, Damage Reported In Nebraska Prison Disturbance

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries or damage have been reported following a brief disturbance at a prison in southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department reports that 36 inmates had refused to return to their cells Saturday evening at the Tecumseh State Prison. It’s unclear what led to the rebellious acts.

But the department says the prisoners were back in their cells by the time a prison riot response team entered the maximum security housing unit.

The prison’s had a troubled history. Inmates took control of a portion of the prison and killed two fellow inmates in March 2015. In March last year, two more inmates were slain by other prisoners during rioting.