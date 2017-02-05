No Charges For Teen Who Accidentally Shot Dad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an Omaha teenager who accidentally shot and killed his father.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says the shooting of Ben Majestic was a “terrible accident.”

Kleine says that on Tuesday, Majestic and his 17-year-old son were in their apartment when the boy noticed one of his father’s several guns was loaded. Kleine says the revolver fired when the boy tried to unload it. The bullet struck Majestic in the head, fatally wounding him. It was his 44th birthday.

