No Charges Expected After Train Hits 2-Year-Old Boy

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities say it’s likely no charges will be filed in the case of a 2-year-old boy hit by a train in Sheridan.

The boy was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train on July 10 at a railroad crossing in Sheridan. The boy was taken to two hospitals and has since returned home.

Sheridan Police Department Lt. Tom Ringley says his department will send the case over to the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office once they receive final documentation from the railway company and close the investigation. He does not believe any charges will stem from the case.