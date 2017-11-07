Panhandle Post

Nine New Members Inducted to Chadron State Athletics Hall of Fame

Eight men and the most successful women’s basketball team in school history were inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night in the Student Center. More than 200 persons, many of them members of the inductees’ families, were in attendance.

The men honored are Cody Beguin, who played both football and wrestled for the Eagles, football players Mike Brownfield, Chris Evans, Jeff Japp and Anthony Simmons, wrestlers Joe Callahan and Josh Schommer and basketball standout Otis Frazier.

The three wrestlers inducted were teammates. Each placed at the national tournament to earn All-American honors, although different years. Callahan placed seventh at the national tournament in 1999, Schommer was fifth in 2000 and Beguin took eighth in 2002. Their coach was Scott Ritzen.

The football honorees played during an eight-season span from 1995 through 2002, when the Eagles, coached by Brad Smith, had a cumulative 68-19 record and won or shared five Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.

Each of the gridders earned first-team RMAC honors at least once and Brownfield, Evans and Japp also were accorded all-West Region honors.

Beguin was placed on Football Gazette’s All-American third-team in the fall of 2002, when he was a senior. He also was the CSC wrestling team’s first two-time NCAA regional champion.

Frazier’s only season at Chadron State was 1999-2000, when the Eagles were 19-8. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, both second in the RMAC and also set the CSC record and led the conference in steals with 73.

The 1994-95 women’s basketball team inducted had a 22-8 record, tied for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship and won the conference’s postseason tournament, giving them a berth in the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament for the first and only time in school history.

The RMAC achievements came as a surprise.  The Eagles were pegged for fifth in the preseason voting.

Coached by Tom Andersen, the team had just 10 members.  The starters were seniors Jen Bonser, Lorna Dahlgren and Lacy Orpin and juniors Lisa Arnett and Jami Huckfeldt.

All the others were freshmen—Patty Jeffers, Markee Satchell, Esther Smith, Tanya Weber and Linda Young.

2017 Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
Inductees                                      Hometown                               Current Town                  Sport(s)
Cody Beguin                                 Rushville                                  Omaha                            Football/Wrestling
Mike Brownfield                            Cozad                                       Elkhorn                           Football
Chris Evans                                  Gordon                                     Boulder, Colo.                 Football
Jeff Japp                                       Sterling, Colo.                          Sterling, Colo.                  Football
Anthony Simmons                        Miami, Fla.                                Sheridan, Wyo.               Football
Otis Frazier                                  Gary, Ind.                                  Phoenix, Ariz.                  Basketball
Joe Callahan                                Salt Lake City area                   Salt Lake City area         Wrestling
Josh Schommer                           Brainard, Neb.                          Wahoo, Neb.                   Wrestling

1994-96 CSC Women’s Basketball Team Members
Lisa Arnett Bruegger                 Lusk, Wyo.                             Lusk, Wyo.
Jennifer Bonser Aubain,           Colorado Springs                    Colorado Springs
Lorna Dahlgren Glenn              Hay Springs                            Rapid City
Lacy Orpin Fenn                       Ponca City, Okla.                    Lewisville, Texas
Patty Jeffers Mount                  Denver                                     New York State
Markee Satchell Blahosky        Crawford                                 Willmar, Minn.
Esther Smith                             Yuma, Colo.                            Centennial, Colo.
Tanya Weber Jones                  Douglas, Wyo.                        Commerce City, Colo.
Linda Young Wheeler               Highlands Ranch, Colo.          Woodburn, Ore.
Tom Andersen, the head coach, is now the women’s basketball coach at Eastern Wyoming College.

