NIAC Investigating Bomb Threats Across Nebraska

By: Cody Thomas – Public Relations Director

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and many other agencies have responded to several bomb threats in communities around Nebraska today. No devices have been found and the threats are believed to be associated with others reported through the nation today.

The Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), led by NSP, has been in contact with the FBI as well as law enforcement agencies in numerous other states since the first reports of bomb threats in the region.

At this point, there are no reports that any explosive device has been found associated with these threats. NSP is aware of numerous threats made in Omaha, Lincoln, McCook, Peru, Fremont, Falls City, and Dewitt. None of those threats are deemed to be credible.

NSP and NIAC are working with federal authorities to determine the origin of the threats.