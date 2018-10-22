NFL Sunday: Chiefs bury Bengals 45-10, Patriots survive at one-yard line

Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

The New England Patriots were able to earn their fourth straight win since a 1-2 start, but they came about 36 inches from blowing a lead at the end of regulation.

Kevin White was stopped at the New England 1 on the final play after grabbing a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky, preserving the Patriots’ 38-31 victory over the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Some Bears players tried to push White across, but he was stopped just short of the goal line.

Tom Brady is 5-0 lifetime against the Bears after throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns despite the absence of Rob Gronkowski, who missed the game with ankle and back issues. Josh Gordon caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 55-yard grab that set up James White’s two-yard touchdown grab with 8:40 remaining.

Trubisky was 26 of 50 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the 3-3 Bears.

— The Rams remain the league’s only unbeaten team after Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw for a pair of TDs in a 39-10 rout of the 49ers. The Rams intercepted C.J. Beathard twice and recovered two fumbles to give them their first 7-0 record in 33 years. The turnovers set up 24 points for the Rams, who put up the big scoring day despite gaining a season-low 331 yards of offense. The 1-6 Niners have committed 14 straight turnovers since their last takeaway on Sept. 30 against the Chargers.

— Patrick Mahomes was 28 of 39 for 358 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs buried the Bengals, 45-10 to improve to an AFC-best 6-1. Kareem Hunt caught two scoring passes and finished with three scores to help Kansas City rebound from a last-second loss in New England. The Bengals’ Andy Dalton was held to just 148 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception by the NFL’s worst defense. The loss dropped the Bengals to 4-3 and allowed the idle Steelers from taking over the AFC North lead.

— The Panthers turned a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit into a 21-17 win at Philadelphia as Cam Newton tossed a one-yard TD pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining. Curtis Samuel began the comeback with a 14-yard touchdown off a reverse, and Newton made it a three-point game by tossing an 18-yard TD pass to Devin Funchess and a two-point conversion to Jarius Wright. Newton had 269 passing yards for the 4-2 Panthers. Carson Wentz was 30 of 37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Super Bowl champs, who are 3-4 following their fourth loss in six games.

— The Saints were able to pull out a 24-23 win over the Ravens once Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career with 24 seconds left. The miss came right after Joe Flacco’s second TD toss of the game, a 14-yarder to John Brown. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes for the 5-1 Saints, who trailed by 10 in the second half. Brees also became the fourth player in NFL history with 500 career touchdown passes when he connected with tight end Benjamin Watson for a 1-yard score to put New Orleans up 7-3 late in the second quarter.

— Ryan Kerrigan’s strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 20-17 triumph over Dallas. Adrian Peterson had 99 yards rushing to allow the 4-2 Redskins to compensate for a so-so performance by Alex Smith, who was just 14 of 25 for 178 yards and a TD. Dallas had a chance to force overtime until Brett Maher missed a 52-yard try, an attempt that was pushed back five yards by a snap infraction. Ezekiel Elliott generated just 33 yards on 15 carries for the 3-4 Cowboys.

— Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and Latavius Murray ran for two scores while the Vikings were frustrating Sam Darnold and the Jets, 37-17. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. The 4-2-1 Vikings didn’t allow the Jets to convert a third-down play until late in the third quarter. Darnold was picked off three times and was 17-for-42 for 206 yards, with one touchdown pass and a scoring run for the 3-4 Jets.

— Kerryon Johnson accounted for 158 of the Lions’ 248 rushing yards in a 32-21 victory at Miami. Michael Roberts caught two scoring passes from Matthew Stafford, who was 18 of 22 for 217 yards for Detroit. Kenyan Drake had a 54-yard touchdown run and Brock Osweiler threw for 239 yards and a score for the 4-3 Dolphins. The 3-3 Lions punted once and had no turnovers in their first road win of the season.

— Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers squeaked out a 20-19 win over the Titans in London. Rivers hit Tyrell Williams for a 76-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage, and threw a 55-yard scoring strike to Mike Williams on the first drive of the second half. The Titans went for a victory after scoring a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining, but Marcus Mariota had his two-point conversion pass tipped by Adrian Phillips to keep Los Angeles ahead. The Chargers improved to 5-2, while the Titans fell to 3-4.

— Houston won its fourth in a row as Lamar Miller ran for a season-high 100 yards and a TD in the Texans’ 20-8 win at Jacksonville. DeShaun Watson threw for a touchdown while playing with bruised lung and injured ribs, which reportedly forced him to make the 800-mile trip from Houston to Jacksonville by bus. Blake Bortles fumbled on the Jaguars’ third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching before Jacksonville completed its third straight loss. The 4-3 Texans dropped the Jaguars to 3-4.

— The Buccaneers celebrated a 26-23 win over the Browns when Chandler Catanzaro nailed a 59-yard field goal with 1:50 remaining in overtime. Tampa Bay blew a 23-9 fourth-quarter lead before Catanzaro hit the longest overtime field goal ever to atone for his missed extra point and an errant 40-yard field-goal try on the final play of regulation. Jameis Winston and DeSean Jackson scored on 14-yard runs as the 3-3 Bucs ended a three-game losing streak. The Browns are 2-4-1 following their NFL record-tying 24th consecutive road loss.

— Andrew Luck had just 156 passing yards but threw for four touchdowns as the Colts clobbered the Bills, 37-5. Marlon Mack grabbed a 29-yard TD reception and had his first rushing touchdown of the season while running for 126 yards on 19 carries. Adam Vinatieri scored five points for the 2-5 Colts, leaving him five away from breaking Morten Andersen’s career record of 2,544. Indianapolis ended a four-game losing streak and dropped the Bills to 2-5.