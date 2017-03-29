NFL Replay Gives Refs Handheld Tablet; Fight For NBA Playoff Spots, NIT Finals Set

NFL

NFL referees will have a hand-held tablet for video replay reviews next season.

The owners approved the move at their meeting Tuesday in Phoenix. Previously, the referee would go to a sideline camera for reviews, and he would have final say on keeping or reversal a call. Now, league officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make those decisions with input from the referee.

NBA

The Golden State Warriors have learned how to succeed without Kevin Durant. Stephen Curry scored 32 points and the Warriors gained their eighth straight win by beating the Rockets, 113-106 at Houston. Klay Thompson finished with 24 points to help the Warriors overcome James Harden’s 20th triple-double of the season. Harden had 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the Rockets’ first loss in five games.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr earned his 200th victory in 238 games on the bench, the fastest to reach the milestone in NBA history. The Warriors’ winning streak began after they dropped four of six following Durant’s leg injury. Golden State is the league’s first team to 60 wins this season.

John Wall scored 34 points and the Washington Wizards clinched their first division title in 38 years by rallying past the Lakers, 119-108 in Los Angeles. Bradley Beal finished with 16 points for the Southeast Division champs, who trailed by 13 before opening the fourth quarter on a 19-6 run.

Dennis Schroder scored 27 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers that ignited a 17-1 run in Atlanta’s 95-91 victory over Phoenix. Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks ended a seven-game losing streak and stayed in a fifth-place tie with Milwaukee in the East.

Tony Snell scored a season-high 24 points and the Bucks won for the 12th time in 15 games by topping the Hornets, 118-108 in Charlotte. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, who shot 14-for-30 from 3-point range.

Hassan Whiteside tipped in a shot at the buzzer to give Miami a 97-96 win at Detroit. Whiteside finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Heat moved one game ahead of Chicago for the last Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Portland took over the eighth seed in the West as Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 33 points while snaring 16 rebounds in the Trail Blazers’ 122-113 decision over Denver. CJ McCollum had 39 points in helping the Blazers move a game ahead of the ninth-seeded Nuggets.

Minnesota beat Indiana, 115-114 on Ricky Rubio’s three free throws with 3.4 seconds left. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns provided 37 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas guard Frank Mason III has been unanimously selected to the AP All-America men’s basketball team. Mason averaged 20.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Jayhawks this season to earn first team votes from all 65 members of the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25.

Joining Mason on the first team are fellow senior Josh Hart of Villanova, sophomore Caleb Swanigan of Purdue, freshman Lonzo Ball of UCLA and junior Justin Jackson of North Carolina.

Georgia Tech and TCU have moved into the NIT title game.

Josh Okogie scored a game-high 22 points and Ben Lammers finished with 15 and 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets knocked out Cal State Bakersfield, 76-61 at Madison Square Garden. Quinton Stephens had 13 points for Georgia Tech, which led by nine before going on a 15-6 spurt to surge ahead 55-37. Dedrick Basile’s 18 points led the Roadrunners.

In Game 2, Kenrich Williams scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of the Horned Frogs’ 68-53 win over Central Florida. Williams also grabbed 14 rebounds and had seven assists for TCU, which trailed by two before opening the second half with a 16-5 run. Matt Williams paced the Knights with 15 points.

(Stories Courtesy Associated Press)