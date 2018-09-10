NFL Opening Weekend: Broncos sneak by Seahawks in opener

Case Keenum won his Denver debut despite throwing three interceptions to go with his three touchdowns.

He can thank Von Miller , who sacked Russell Wilson three times, forced two fumbles and recovered one as the Broncos held off the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 on Sunday to win for the 18th time in their past 19 home openers.

Keenum, who signed a two-year, $36 million prove-it deal in Denver six months ago after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game, normally spends his time between series with his head down but he kept looking up to watch Miller’s magic.

“I’m trying to stay focused on looking at the pictures, getting ready for my next series. “But it’s hard not to notice when the crowd’s going crazy and Von’s out there crawling or whatever he’s doing, whatever his sack dance is,” Keenum said. “That’s impressive to watch.

“I’m glad I’m on the sidelines when he’s on the field, that’s for sure.”

Wilson wasn’t so lucky.

“We played a really tough defense, one of the best defenses you’re going to face all year. Obviously Von is a great player and he made some key plays,” Wilson said.

Miller, whose best play came when he simply snatched the ball from running back Chris Carson’s arms, said recently that he hates facing Wilson, whom he considers the best quarterback in the game today.

“I still don’t like playing against Russell, I mean, running around out there 20 yards, getting everybody tired,” Miller said. “Luckily, we were able to get him before he could get started. That was in our scheme this week, we wanted to keep him in the pocket and (make) him beat us with his arm, which he’s capable of doing. But we’d rather pick that poison and that strategy worked.”

Wilson threw for 298 yards and three TDs, but was picked off twice and sacked six times and ran just twice for 5 yards.

“He got out of the pocket a couple of times, but that’s Russ,” Miller said. “He’s a great player. He’s going to get out of the pocket, but we kept some of the great plays to a minimum.”

Keenum, who threw for 329 yards, only threw seven interceptions last season and already he has three.

“I’m really excited about how good this football team can be,” Keenum said. “Because if we take care of the ball — if I take care of the ball, because those are all on me — we’re going to be really, really hard to beat.”

UP NEXT:

Seahawks: Visit Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Broncos: Host Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

AROUND THE NFL WEEK 1:

–The Cleveland Browns managed to end their 17-game losing streak by rallying against the Steelers, but their winless skid continues.

The Browns erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but had to settle for a 21-21 tie with Pittsburgh when T.J. Watt blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Zane Gonzalez with nine seconds left in overtime.

Carlos Hyde began the Browns’ rally with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the final period. Tyrod Taylor later threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Josh Gordon with 1:58 left in regulation, but Cleveland’s last drive of the quarter ended when Taylor misfired to Gordon and was intercepted by Cameron Sutton with 16 seconds remaining.

Steelers running back James Connor ran for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns in place of Le’Veon Bell, who continues his holdout.

Ben Roethlisberger threw three interceptions in the first half and finished 23 of 41 for 335 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Antonio Brown.

It was the NFL’s first season-opening tie with 1971.

— Aaron Rodgers returned from a knee injury and hit Randall Cobb for a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown with 2:13 left in the Packers’ 24-23 win over the Bears. Rodgers finished with 286 passing yards and threw all three of his scoring passes in the fourth quarter after being carted off in the first half with a knee injury. Mitch Trubisky ran for a touchdown and had 171 yards passing for Chicago, which led 20-0 late in the third period.

— Luke Kuechly had 13 tackles and Kawann Short sacked Dak Prescott twice as the Panthers’ defense dominated in a 16-8 victory against the Cowboys. Carolina’s defense had six sacks and limited the Cowboys to 232 yards. Cam Newton ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who iced the victory on Mario Addison’s strip-sack of Prescott with 1:23 remaining.

— Jakeem Grant scored on a tiebreaking 102-yard kickoff return with 14 minutes to go and the Dolphins overcame two weather delays to win the longest game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, 27-20 over the Titans. Lightning delays lasted a total of 3 hours, 59 minutes, and the game took 7 hours, 10 minutes to play. Tennessee had a chance to tie it until Reshad Jones picked off Blaine Gabbert and returned it 54 yards.

— The Giants were 20-15 losers to the Jaguars despite Saquon Barkley, who ran 68 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and finished with 106 yards on 18 carries in his NFL debut. Myles Jack scored on a 32-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter to give Jacksonville a 20-9 lead before Barkley’s TD. Blake Bortles threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Jags, who finished the game without Leonard Fournette because of a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter.

— Tom Brady threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots opened with a 27-20 victory over Houston. Rob Gronkowski grabbed a 21-yard scoring strike from Brady and finished with seven receptions for 123 yards. DeShaun Watson was 17 of 34 for 176 yards, one touchdown and an interception in his return from a major knee injury.

— Ryan Fitzpatrick highlighted his four-touchdown performance with two scoring strikes of more than 50 yards in the Buccaneers’ 48-40 stunner at New Orleans. Mike Evans caught seven passes for 147 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown. DeSean Jackson caught scoring passes of 58 and 36 yards to highlight his 146-yard day before going out with a concussion.

— Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns without a turnover in his Vikings debut while Minnesota forced four takeaways to fuel a 24-16 victory over San Francisco. Cousins went 20 for 36 for 244 yards, targeting Adam Thielen 12 times for 102 yards. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked three times and tossed three second-half interceptions in his first loss in eight games as an NFL starter.

— Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns and Patrick Mahomes passed for his first four NFL scores in the Chiefs’ 38-28 verdict over the Chargers. Hill had a 91-yard punt return for a score and a 58-yard TD reception during the first quarter before adding a 1-yard TD grab in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was 15 of 27 for 256 yards in the Chiefs’ ninth straight win over the Chargers.

— Clayton Fejedelem scored on an 83-yard fumble return with 24 seconds to go to seal the Bengals’ 34-23 victory at Indianapolis. Andy Dalton rallied Cincinnati with three scores in the final 19 minutes of the team’s first win in its last nine visits to Indianapolis. Andrew Luck was 39 of 53 for two touchdowns and one interception in his first start in more than 20 months.

— Joe Flacco threw for three touchdowns and was 25 of 34 for 236 yards before being replaced in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 47-3 pounding of the Bills. The Ravens held Buffalo to 33 yards and no first downs in going up 26-0 at the half. Buffalo’s Nathan Peterman went 5 for 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 0.0.

— Redskins newcomers Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson had productive afternoons in a 24-6 downing of the Cardinals. Smith completed 21 of 30 passes without an interception and had TD throws of 13 yards to Chris Thompson and four yards to Jordan Reed. Peterson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and had a 52-yard reception before fumbling at the end of the play.