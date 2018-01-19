New University Of Nebraska Policy Emphasizes Free Expression 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska regents will consider a policy to make its campuses more conducive to the free exchange of ideas following a political incident last year.

The Board of Regents will consider the new policy next week. The proposal reaffirms the university’s commitment to the First Amendment rights of speech and expression. The policy will require NU campuses to designate spaces as public forums, limited public forums or non-public forums. It also calls for regular opportunities to teach about the First Amendment.

The university gained national attention in August when a graduate student lecturer confronted a student recruiting for a conservative group.

Conservative lawmakers accused the university of being unwelcoming to conservative viewpoints. Faculty members said the discipline against the graduate student went against the university’s principles of academic freedom.