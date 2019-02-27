New trial date for priest accused of sex assault on woman

ORD, Neb. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a woman in central Nebraska.



Valley County District Court records say without explanation that the new date is June 24 for the Rev. John Kakkuzhiyil. He’s pleaded not guilty to a charge of forcible sexual assault. His trial was set to begin May 6.

The woman who accused him has obtained a protection order against the cleric. She says he assaulted her in November when she went to his Ord home on business. She says she blacked out after having a couple of drinks with him.

The Grand Island Diocese says Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt placed Kakkuzhiyil on leave Dec. 15 upon learning that the Nebraska State Patrol was investigating the allegations.