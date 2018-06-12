New Spray Park Now Open At Platte River State Park

A new, two-tiered spray park is now open at Platte River State Park (SP) near Louisville.

The spray park, one of the only two-tiered spray parks in the region, includes various spray features, three waterslides, a waterfall, dump buckets and a fountain, among other water features. The upper level is designed for younger children and the lower level for older kids. It also has an area that may be reserved for birthday parties, as well as picnic tables, benches and plenty of shade. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs. Attendants will be on duty.

The spray park – which uses treated, re-circulated water – replaces an aging swimming pool. The spray park will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and children. Kids 2 and under may enter for free. Admission is good for the day.

The new spray park is one of several unique water features in the area. The newly opened interactive Crawdad Creek at Platte River SP invites guests to get into the water, get muddy and explore. Seven miles away at Eugene T. Mahoney SP, the Family Aquatic Center offers a swimming pool with two waterslides, a diving area, a zero-entry wave pool, a sundeck and a concession area. And just down the road at Louisville State Recreation Area (SRA), a swim beach allows park visitors to lounge in the sand or splash in the lake.

“We want to offer families that visit our state parks a variety of options for water recreation, and the new spray park is a great complement to Crawdad Creek, the Lousiville SRA swim beach and to the nearby Family Aquatic Center,” said Jim Swenson, state parks director for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We expect the new spray park to be a big hit with families – especially those with young children.”

Both the new spray park and Crawdad Creek are components of the new Venture Parks concept, which will bring innovative, educational, exciting and often unexpected features at four popular state parks and recreation areas along the Platte River – Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Platte River SP, Schramm Park SRA and Louisville SRA. Venture Parks is an innovative public-private partnership made possible in large part by generous donors. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/ ventureparks.

A valid state park permit is required for any vehicle entering any Nebraska state park or recreation area.