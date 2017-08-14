New School Year Reminders From Chadron PD

As the new school year begins, you can expect to see an increase in the volume of both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. You will also notice the school buses out to pick up students to bring them to school and bring them home after school. The Chadron Police Department wishes to remind everyone the passing of school buses is unlawful and we request your cooperation to ensure the safety of our children.

Nebraska State Statute 60-6,175 states that when a school bus is stopped, displaying flashing red signal lights, and has a stop signal arm extended, any vehicle approaching from the front or rear must stop until the red signal lights have been turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the bus resumes moving. Penalty for violation of this statute is a $500.00 fine plus court cost and points will be assessed on the violator’s operator’s license.

The Chadron Police Department would like to pass on some friendly reminders before the start of this school year. Students will be back in the classrooms on Wednesday August 16th. Please remember this will bring an increase of foot and vehicular traffic especially around our schools. Also remember with each new school year we see new young drivers in our community.

Please be more watchful and vigilant of the increased volume of foot traffic, particularly when students are walking to and from school. Some school buildings have open campus for lunch as well, so have care during those hours as well. Though, it is always a good idea to be extra cautious when driving by the schools at any time during school hours. State Law requires that the driver of any vehicle must yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, so please ensure our children are able to cross the streets safely. Chadron can be a hectic place to drive at times, especially around the Public Schools. Remember to give yourself a little extra time and take a second look. And as always please remember to always wear your seatbelt.

Let’s make this a safe, educational and enjoyable school year. If you have any questions in reference to the Chadron Public Schools please contact School Resource Officer Derek Bauer #206 at (308)432-0510 or email dbauer@chadronpd.com or call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 or stop in at 125 Main Street.

The safety and well-being of our community’s children is one of our highest priorities and we urge motorists to drive with care. Go Cardinals!