New Panhandle Historical Marker Commemorates Northern Cheyenne Passage Through Nebraska



A new historical marker will be dedicated Thursday, October 4th, to commemorate the historical events of the Northern Cheyenne exodus through Nebraska.

In the late summer of 1878, the Northern Cheyenne Indians followed Dull Knife and Little Wolf from Oklahoma to return to their homelands in northern Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana. The events that followed are a somber reminder of the tumultuous relationship between the United States Government and Native American Tribes.

Tom Kraus of Madrid along with other Nebraskans and local organizations have been the driving force behind organizing this marker project. Kraus said it is vital that Nebraskans and all people better understand the Northern Cheyenne people’s story.

Speakers for the dedication include organizers Tom Kraus, Keith County Foundation representative Vance Nelson, Ogallala mayor Darrell Bassett, and History Nebraska Director and CEO Trevor Jones. Special guests Guy Dull Knife Jr, George Dull Knife, and Terra Dull Knife will also be present to witness the marker dedication.

History Nebraska administers the Historical Marker Program. Trevor Jones, Director & CEO of History Nebraska says this is why the historical marker program is so important. “The purpose of the historical marker program is to give all Nebraskans an opportunity to say ‘This is important and needs to be shared.’ It’s not about what History Nebraska thinks is significant; it’s the people.”

The marker dedication and unveiling will be Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 9:30 am four miles east of Ogallala on Highway 30 with a reception to follow. The dedication is open to the media and the public. A reception hosted by the Keith County Historical Society will follow at the Mansion on the Hill, 1004 North Spruce Street, in Ogallala.