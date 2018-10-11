New Hunters Helping The Hungry Processor In Bayard

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters that the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program has participating meat processors located across the state.

The newest addition to the list of participating processors is JM Pack in Bayard. JM Pack is the new operator of the locker that participated at that location in previous years.

Other participating processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Blair – Blair Meat Market (starting Nov. 10); Cozad – Busy Bones Butcher (starting Nov. 1); Diller – Diller Locker Company (starting Nov. 17); Elwood – SteakMaster; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Humphrey – Country Butcher (starting Nov. 10) and Main Street Market; Johnson – Pelican’s Meat Processing; Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker; North Bend – Bob’s Custom Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Oakland – Oakland Processing; Omaha – B.I.G. Meats, Stoysich House of Sausage; Orleans – Harlan County Meat Processors; Oxford – Oxford Locker; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Ulysses – The Butchery; Wahoo – Wahoo Locker.

Hunters can donate harvested deer to HHH, which provides ground venison to Nebraskans in need and is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

For more information about HHH or to make a cash donation, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/hhh .