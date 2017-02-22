New Hotel In Alliance On The Way, Full City Council Audio



On Tuesday Evening the Alliance City Council met for their regular public meeting to discuss many items on the agenda including a proclamation that marks the month of March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Shannon Alwin attended the meeting for a conditional use permit to operate a twelve child daycare facility in Alliance located at 1511 Emerson Avenue. Box Butte County Assessor Michelle Robinson requested that the city partners with a “Pictometry Program” that could be well utilized in the city of Alliance for law enforcement, city officials, and citzens. This program uses 3-D imagery from planes to map out areas usually not seen with straight down “rooftop” shots from cameras. A photo example is posted above. An ordinance was approved for a ten-year financing of up to $525,000 for airport projects. The city is working with First National Capital Market, which is affiliated with First National Bank as an underwriter. Tobin Buchanan was present at the meeting from Kearney to answer questions. Sandhillers Bar came to the meeting to ask for a catering endorsement, which allows off-site liquor sales without the limitation of six per year. This will be useful for events like Bands on the Bricks. New businesses will be developing in the city of Alliance with Steven King’s conditional use permit request to operate an auto body shop. Mike Works from Alliance Lodging LLC submitted a plan to redevelop the current blighted area on Highway 385 between Westco and Pepsi with a new hotel. Works says in the future this area could be developed even more with a restaurant, and an apartment complex. This would be great economic growth for Alliance. Executive Director for the Alliance YMCA Mara Anderson requested a street closure on Saturday March 11th from 10am – 2pm for their Shamrock Shuffle 1K, 5K, and 10K run. There will also be entertainment, kids game, and more.