New Health Care Plan Available For Nebraska Farmers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Farm and ranch families will have a new health insurance option under a new group plan unveiled by a Nebraska agricultural group.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau announced Wednesday that it will offer the plan through Medica Inc. as an alternative to higher-cost premiums on the individual health insurance market.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Member Plan is designed for farmer, rancher and agribusiness members. The open enrollment period is scheduled from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says the plan is designed to help cut costs for farm and ranch families. Nelson says farmers and ranchers have raised concerns about the cost of existing plans over the last several years.

For more information visit www.nefb.org