New Guidelines To Help Livestock Haulers Keep Animals Safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new set of guidelines has been developed for anyone hauling livestock in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cattlemen and State Patrol worked together to develop the checklists and guidelines to help livestock haulers comply with state laws and ensure the welfare of the animals.

There are separate sets of advice for hauling cattle, pigs and poultry.

The guidelines offer information about what weather temperatures can cause problems for the animals and what other concerns drivers should be prepared for.