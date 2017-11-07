New Flight From North Platte To Denver Starts On Feb. 1st 

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — United Express has announced it will begin daily non-stop service from North Platte to Denver on Feb. 1.

The company is a subsidiary of United Airlines and operated by SkyWest Airlines, which will also be serving Kearney and Scottsbluff.

North Platte Airport manager Mike Sharkey says that the airline will be using a 50-seat regional jet. Tickets go on sale beginning Nov. 18.

A news release from the company says frequent flyer program rules on United Express flights adhere to United Airlines’ Mileage Plus program.