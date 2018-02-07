New Fishing Regulations At Laing Lake, Disc Golf Update (Audio)



The Alliance City Council members met on Tuesday evening at the Alliance School Board Meeting room at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. They excused councilman Ryan Reynolds for his absence. Council approved new fishing regulations at Laing Lake in Alliance. The proposed new regulations will require individuals 16 years of age and older to catch and release only. Anyone under 16 years of age will be allowed a bag limit in compliance with statewide regulations.

Council also approved the preliminary plat for John and Debra Hoffman. Members paved the way for the Alliance Disc Golf Committee to solicit funds from commercial businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. In return the ADGC will provide some form of recognition for their contribution. For larger donors they will acknowledge by name on the tee signs throughout the disc golf course. Remaining donors will be acknowledged with some form of signage at the beginning of the course. The ADGC recently received a $5,000 donation from the Park Foundation with a $4,000 match in the future.

The engineering contract for reconstruction of building 3000 at a Alliance Airport facility was tabled. There was approval for a $75,000 snow blower at the Alliance Municipal Airport. Funding will requite a 10% match. Finance Director Randy Waggener presented the First Quarter Finanacial Statement to the Council for acceptance as well. You can hear the full Council audio below.