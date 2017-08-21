New CSC Defensive Backs Coach Bringin’ Big Energy at Fall Camp

Chadron State classes began for the fall semester on Monday and that means practices will be altered from morning sessions in pads to a late afternoon practice as game week approaches.

We stopped by Saturday to see how things are progressing and there’s big-time energy on the defensive sidelines, particularly in the defensive secondary where new assistant coach Eriq Moore is leading the corners and safeties.

Coach Eriq Moore

(Courtesy: CSC Athletics)

Moore played safety at Southeast Missouri and graduated this past Spring after making 36 tackles his senior season. He had an excellent career as a Redhawk, which included a junior campaign with 60 stops and four interceptions.

He’s working with a deep unit at CSC that added another talented player in the off-season with transfer Chris Harris from Montana State. The 6’2″ Harris notched nine stops in his redshirt freshman year with the Bobcats and will be among those competing for significant playing time this fall.

Montana State transfer Chris Harris lines up in coverage at practice.

Coach Moore and Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins visit after practice Saturday about how the unit is progressing, the addition of Harris, the senior Wood brothers and get a surprise visit from some youngsters hanging out at practice.