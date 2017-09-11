New Alliance Fountain Lights Revealed Wednesday Night

A Night at the Fountain celebration will be held Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Central Park Fountain in appreciation of the donation of funds by Eva Knight for the renovation of the lighting system in the fountain. The lights now have several different color schemes to choose from. During the Night at the Fountain event, all the available sequences will be shown. The fountain has displayed the blue and white Alliance Bulldog theme; and will be turning pink for breast cancer awareness and red, white and blue to commemorate 9/11. In 1988, then Mayor Eva Knight invited local residents to gather along Box Butte Avenue and place quarters on a mile of masking tape to raise money for the renovation of Central Park fountain. In commemoration of that event, residents are invited to bring their quarters to the Night at the Fountain celebration. Masking tape will be laid around the fountain with the funds raised to be used for future improvements by the Park Foundation.