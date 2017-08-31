NET To Televise 7 Husker Volleyball Matches

Courtesy: NET

NET will air seven of the highly anticipated “Nebraska Volleyball” matches live this fall when the Huskers host play in Lincoln. Finishing 31-3 last season, the Huskers look to achieve a three-peat NCAA tournament semifinal appearance.

Tune in to NET, Nebraska’s Home for Sports, for a courtside seat as Nebraska welcomes the UCLA Bruins to the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 6 p.m. MT, Saturday, Sept. 9. Next, live action continues at 6 p.m. MT, Saturday, Sept. 30, when conference opponent Wisconsin visits the Huskers.

Picking up in October, NET will air Nebraska vs. the Michigan State Spartans at 6 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Oct. 4, then the Northwestern Wildcats at 6 p.m. MT, on Friday, Oct. 20, and the Illinois Fighting Illini at 6 p.m. MT, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

November brings two more matches to NET. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Nebraska at 1 p.m. MT, on Sunday, Nov. 12, and to close out the regular season Nebraska faces the Iowa Hawkeyes at 6 p.m. MT, on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Calling the live action from the Bob Devaney Sports Center will be Larry Punteney alongside analyst & former Nebraska All-American, Kathi Wieskamp, for all games except Oct. 20.

“Nebraska Volleyball” is a production of NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. For a complete program schedule, visit NET’s website atnetNebraska.org/television. To find all of NET’s channels, please visit netNebraska.org/tvchannels.