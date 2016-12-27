Neighbors Resist Proposed Prisoner Re-Entry Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some residents oppose plans by a nonprofit that operates re-entry programs for federal prisoners to open a residential center in a riverfront industrial park near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

Dismas Charities Inc. wants to provide housing alongside job readiness and placement programs for up to 95 soon-to-be-released prisoners.

Several neighbors oppose the plan, including Neal Drickey of NBG Enterprises, who says he’s concerned about theft and the safety of his employees.

The Kentucky-based nonprofit wants to secure a contract with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons to build and operate the center. The bureau expects to pick a contractor by Friday.

The Omaha Planning Board has recommended that the city council grant Dismas a permit to allow transitional living in an area with industrial zoning.