Nebraska’s population hits new all-time high

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts celebrated the news that Nebraska’s population grew by 11,693 in the past year. Nebraska grew faster than most neighboring states including: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Wyoming.

“Nebraska continues to set itself apart regionally and nationally,” said Governor Ricketts. “We have not only seen steady and significant population growth, but we have also been creating great opportunities for working families. We have been number one two years in a row for new economic development projects. We have seen three consecutive years of one million non-farm jobs. We have also experienced the third highest wage growth in the country since 2014. And we are the number one state for fiscal responsibility. We are going to build on these successes and attract more people to our state in the coming year by supporting job creation, working to cut taxes, breaking down barriers to opportunity, and promoting our brand around the world.”