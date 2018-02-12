Nebraskan Tests Vietnam-Era Flakjacket, Gets Shot Same Place Forrest Gump Did

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska teen was shot in the buttocks after trying to test a Vietnam-era flak jacket with two friends.

The friends decided to test the flak jacket Saturday at a cabin near Branched Oak Lake in northwest Lancaster County. After the jacket successfully stopped the bullets, the 19-year-old man put it on and stuffed a pillow underneath to absorb shock.

Another 19-year-old fired a .22-caliber pistol, but missed the vest and hit the victim in the buttocks. He was treated at Bryan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim had been drinking, but the shooter had not.

Neither man was identified.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says officials are reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.