Nebraskaland Officials Warn about Third-Party Ticket Vendors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials with Nebraskaland Days are warning the public not to buy Summer Jam concert tickets from third-party websites.

Some ticket holders may decide not to attend this year’s lineup and resell their tickets online, many websites create fake tickets.

David Fudge, Nebraskland Days’ executive director, says some concertgoers in the past have paid twice or three times the regular ticket price only to find out that they purchased an invalid ticket.

Fudge says tickets are most often falsified with high-profile shows. When acts such as Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley come to play, third-party websites advertise counterfeit tickets at high prices.