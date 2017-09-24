Nebraska, Wyoming Sugar Beet Harvest Starts As Prices Rise

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Early harvest of sugar beets in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming has begun.

Western Sugar vice president Jerry Darnell says that the company’s plants in Scottsbluff and Torrington, Wyoming, have bought over 100,000 tons of beets with an average sugar content of nearly 16 percent. Darnell says that average has been rising daily.

American Sugar Alliance chief economist Jack Roney says this year’s harvest is occurring at one of the best times for sugar prices. Roney says prices have increased in recent months from 28- to 29-cents a pound to 32- to 33-cents a pound currently.

The regular sugar beet harvest is set to begin Oct. 6.