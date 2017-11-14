Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Stealing From Employer 

PENDER, Neb. (AP) — An Emerson woman has been sentenced to up to four years in prison for stealing at least $100,000 from her employer.

36-year-old Hollie Koopman was sentenced last week in Thurston County District Court to 16 to 48 months in prison. She had pleaded guilty in August to two felony counts of theft.

She was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution by transferring and assigning her 100 shares of stock in Emerson Manufacturing Inc., of Pender, Nebraska.

Court records say Koopman used Emerson’s money to pay credit card bills and make personal purchases.