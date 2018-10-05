Nebraska Woman Sentenced In Fatal 2017 Rosalie Fire

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) — An Oakland woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for buying a can of lighter fluid that was used to start a fatal fire in northeastern Nebraska.

42-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp was sentenced Thursday in Cuming County District Court to 18 to 20 years. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of being an accessory to a felony. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree arson was dismissed.

The charge stems from the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock. His body was found March 11, 2017, in the burned rubble of his Rosalie home. He’d been fatally stabbed.

Weitzenkamp is among four people who’ve been charged in the case.