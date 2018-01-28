Nebraska Woman Guilty For Hitting 86-Year-Old Pedestrian 

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A Stamford woman has been found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for fatally hitting an 86-year-old pedestrian in Holdrege last summer while reading a test message.

24-year-old Cattarina Stock pleaded no contest Wednesday in Phelps County Court. In exchange for her plea, the charge against her was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Stock faces up to a year in jail when she’s sentenced March 28.

Authorities say 86-year-old Holdrege resident Aldon Thieszen was crossing a street June 28 when he was hit by Stock’s car. A Nebraska trooper said that Stock failed to keep an eye out for pedestrians and was distracted by one of a series of texts she’d been exchanging.