Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance hosting Memorial Day Ceremony

ALLIANCE — The Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27th, at 1:00 pm. (MT). The program will include:

Remarks from Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert;

Music by St. John’s Brass Band;

Invocation by Father Tim Stoner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church;

Expression of gratitude to families;

Placing of a wreath on an unfinished grave;

and a tribute to the fallen with the Alliance American Legion.

In addition, the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation will be presenting the cemetery with a donation for the construction of a windbreak on the cemetery grounds.



“Our traditional Memorial Day ceremony will have a special element this year,” said Facility Administrator Allen Pannell. “As many in the community know, a windbreak is greatly needed on our grounds, and thanks to your support, we will be making an announcement about the project. It will be a very special day for the cemetery and those with loved ones interred there.”

The ceremony will take place at the cemetery, located at 2610 County Road 57 (“Ronald Coker Lane”), in Alliance. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Sky View Golf Course Clubhouse.