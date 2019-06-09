Nebraska troopers step up traffic enforcement for summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has stepped up enforcement on roads for the increased traffic that comes with summer months.



The patrol says its 100 Days of Summer initiative began ahead of Memorial Day and will continue through Labor Day. The initiative will see troopers conducting focused traffic enforcement in every part of Nebraska. Troopers also will be sharing information on social media related to traffic enforcement and education efforts.

Patrol Col. John Bolduc says law enforcement agencies often refer to summer traffic as “the 100 deadliest days,” because so many more vehicles are on roads. Bolduc says the intent of his agency’s summer initiative is to keep travelers safe by making sure they comply with traffic laws.