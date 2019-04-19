Nebraska troopers seize THC items in traffic stops

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized thousands of marijuana and THC products and arrested eight in four separate stops.



Three of the stops occurred Wednesday, the first being just before noon on Interstate 76 in western Nebraska. The patrol says a car stopped for speeding was found to be carrying 50 pounds of marijuana in two trash bags. Three people from Omaha were arrested.

Just after 6 p.m., a truck stopped on Interstate 80 near Utica was found to be carrying 2,760 units of THC vape oil. Two people were arrested. About 15 minutes later, a car stopped in rural Dawson County was found with 100 THC edibles, 22 grams of THC wax and 18 ounces of marijuana. Two people were arrested.

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, a sport utility vehicle stopped for speeding in Lincoln was found with 93 pounds of marijuana, 1,827 THC vape pens and other THC items. The driver was arrested.

