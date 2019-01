OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says about 1,000 illegally-held anti-anxiety pills have been seized from an Omaha home.

The patrol says the Xanax pills were found Thursday after investigators served a search warrant at the southwestern Omaha home.



A 21-year-old resident was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Xanax is a prescription drug that is addictive and often abused.