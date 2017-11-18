Nebraska Told To Return Any Pfizer-Made Execution Drugs 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is demanding that Nebraska return any lethal injection drugs it might have that were manufactured by the company or its affiliate.

News of the demand, made in a letter from Pfizer to state officials last month, comes after state prison officials announced last week a new combination of four lethal injection drugs to be used in the execution of death-row inmate Jose Sandoval. No execution date has been set.

The Oct. 4 letter from Pfizer says the company “strongly objects to the use of its products as lethal injections for capital punishment.”

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts declined to tell the newspaper whether the state had obtained any Pfizer drugs.