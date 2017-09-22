Nebraska To See High Heat On First Day Of Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s the first day of fall, but residents in Iowa and Nebraska shouldn’t break out those sweaters and boots just yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Iowa, covering most of the eastern two-thirds of the state. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say high temperatures climbing into the 90s mixed with high humidity will push the heat index to around 100 degrees in some places.

The weather service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Nebraska and western Iowa, where the heat index is expected to climb to the upper 90s.

The service says a cold front is expected to move into the region early next week and will bring more seasonal temperatures.