Nebraska to help create psychiatric care registry

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will be participating in a national project to develop registries to help people who need psychiatric care get into inpatient treatment more quickly.

Nebraska is among 23 states that will receive a $150,000 grant to participate. The project aims to give providers one centralized resource to find available inpatient beds.

The program is funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors.

Sheri Dawson leads the behavioral health division at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She says local emergency departments, hospitals, county attorneys, behavioral-health providers and patients will work on the project.

Dawson says Nebraska’s registry is scheduled for testing this summer in Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties.