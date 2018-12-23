Nebraska to accept more deer meat for residents in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska program that provides ground venison to Nebraska residents in need will be able to accept an additional 100 deer because of several donations.

Contributions from members of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will allow hunters and processors to make an additional 4,500 pounds of venison available for distribution to food pantries and other programs that provide food.

Processors still accepting donations are Steakmaster Inc., in Elwood, B.I.G. Meats and Stoysich House of Sausage in Omaha, Harlan County Meat Processors in Orleans, and Kelley’s Custom Pack in North Platte.

The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is funded solely by voluntary, tax-deductible cash contributions. Program officials say funds for next year are very low.