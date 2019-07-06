Nebraska teens chosen to lead ‘No Limits’ anti-tobacco group

LINCOLN — Ten teens from across the state have been selected to lead No Limits, Nebraska’s first youth-led anti-tobacco movement, for the coming year. The high school students were chosen to serve on the No Limits Youth Board for the 2019–20 term following an open application process. Youth Board members develop strategy, messaging and tactics to help their peers understand how tobacco companies use manipulative marketing practices to target young people. The board helps organize events such as the No Limits Activism Summit and the Kick Butts Day Rally at the Nebraska State Capitol to educate government officials and the general public.



No Limits Project Coordinator Molly Kincaid says Youth Board members are indispensable in reaching peers about Big Tobacco’s lies and gaining valuable skills as part of their experience.

“When these youth take the reins of No Limits, they see the power of activism and leadership in their own lives,” Kincaid said. “The things they learn benefit them in their educational and professional lives as well as improving the lives of those in their communities and schools.”

This year’s No Limits Youth Board includes five returning members and five new representatives.

Youth Board co-chair Jacey Anderson, a senior at Johnson-Brock High School, is looking forward to the direction the group is taking for the year ahead.

“This will be my third year on the Youth Board, and I’m excited about the direction we’re taking to combat Big Tobacco’s holistic impact,” she said. “We have a good blend of expertise from the returning members and energy from our newcomers, which bodes well.”

2019–20 No Limits Youth Board Members

Jacey Anderson

The daughter of Pat and Jenni Anderson, Jacey joined No Limits as a freshman. A year later, she was on the Youth Board, and she will be co-chair for her third and final year with the group. Jacey is a national youth ambassador for the 2019 Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and was also selected to attend their Youth Advocacy Symposium in Washington D.C. The Auburn native will graduate from Johnson-Brock High School next year.

Lexus Ascencion

This is Lexus’s first year with the Youth Board, but she brings experience as a member of Grand Island Senior High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter. The junior lives in Grand Island with her mom, Norma Ascencion.

Kerrigan Hoesing

The Newcastle native joined No Limits seven years ago and is entering her second year on the Youth Board. The daughter of Tony and Holly Hoesing, Kerrigan is a senior cheerleader at Hartington-Newcastle High School and an active participant in FFA.

Kaylee Koch

A first-time Youth Board member, Kaylee will lead the Activism Committee. The daughter of Lori Koch and Keith Koch in Crofton, the Crofton High School senior is also involved in Warriors Against Tobacco and has attended Kick Butts Day—No Limits’ signature rally at the Nebraska State Capitol—since she was in eighth grade. She also traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to participate in a rally at a shareholders’ meeting for tobacco giant Philip Morris USA.

Rosie Nelson

The chair of Youth Board’s Social Media Committee, Rosie is entering her second year with No Limits, both of which find her on the board. She is the daughter of Brad Nelson, a senior at O’Neill High School and actively involved in FFA.

Anna Ready

Inspired by her older sister, Anna joined No Limits last year. The daughter of Sid and Ruth Ready in Scribner, she will be part of the Youth Board’s social media committee this year. Anna is a senior at Logan View High School and part of FFA.

Elaina Riley

Hailing from Auburn, Elaina will serve as co-chair for her fourth and final year with No Limits, three of which she has spent on the Youth Board. She is also a national youth ambassador for the 2019 Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. The senior is active in several activities at Johnson-Brock High School including cheerleading, choir, FBLA, FFA, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, speech, theatre and the Youth Action Board. She is the daughter of Ken Riley and Holly Riley.

Freedom Rogers

A senior from Newcastle, Freedom is a seven-year member of No Limits and entering her second year on the Youth Board. She is the daughter of Corey and Latricia Rogers and participates in a variety of Hartington-Newcastle High School activities, including cheerleading, choir, dance, FCCLA, FFA and one-act play. Freedom will lead the Event Engagement Committee as its chair.

Shelby Underwood

She may be a new member of the Youth Board, but Shelby is a five-year member of No Limits. The junior stays busy at Hartington-Newcastle High School as a member of several groups, including cheerleading, choir, dance, FCCLA, National Leadership Seminar, one-act play, speech and student council. Her parents are Robert and Carol Hamilton of Hartington.

Rachel Waugh

A first-year member of No Limits and the Youth Board, Rachel was elected to serve as the Youth Board secretary this year. A sophomore at Kearney High School, she participates in FBLA, HOSA Future Health Professionals, marching band and Young America’s Foundation. Rachel is the daughter of Audra Waugh in Kearney.