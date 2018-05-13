Nebraska Teen Who Shot At Deputies To Remain Juvenile Case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court says the case of a boy who shot at Douglas County deputies will remain in juvenile court.

Tyler Pitzl was initially charged as an adult with five felonies, including attempted murder, after the Sept. 3 incident. He is now 18 but was 17 at the time police say he shot at two deputies at his parent’s home. One deputy was shot in the hand and forearm.

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk ruled in November that Pitzl would be better rehabilitated in juvenile court. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine appealed and law enforcement unions opposed moving the case to juvenile court.

Pitzl’s attorney contended he suffered a brain injury at a football game the night before the shooting and was drunk at the time.